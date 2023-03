Volterra's 13th-century town hall is the oldest seat of local government in Tuscany. The staircase bears a fresco of the Crucifixion by Pier Francesco Fiorentino and there's a magnificent cross-vaulted council hall. The bell tower was significantly rebuilt in the 19th century; get to the top either by lift or 52 narrow steps. Sadly, the views are obscured by wire netting.