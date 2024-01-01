Forming one side of Volterra's central square, the Palazzo Pretorio was the seat of the local mayor. From it sprouts one of the town's oldest towers, the Torre del Porcellino (Piglet's Tower). Look out for the wild boar, protruding from its upper section, which gives the structure its name. The palazzo is closed to the public.
