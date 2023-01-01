Museo Diocesano d'Arte Sacra Volterra

Offering an innovative and particularly satisfying museum experience, this collection of sacred art is housed in the still-functioning Chiesa di San Agostino, ensuring that works are presented in a proper context. Drawn from the churches of the diocese of Volterra, they include three magnificent Madonnas Enthroned with Child: 15th-century versions by Neri di Bicci and Taddeo di Bartoli, and a 16th-century example from Rosso Fiorentino. Don't miss the particularly beautiful 14th-century carved wooden Madonna of the Annunciation.