Small-Group San Gimignano and Volterra Day Trip from Siena
Leave Siena in the morning and head northwest by comfortable minivan toward San Gimignano. On your way, stop at the medieval Fortress of Monteriggioni, a captivating Tuscan hill town that is one of the few whose medieval city walls remain completely intact. Walk around the stone walls encircling this charming town and learn about the area’s interesting history from your guide.From Monteriggioni, continue to the beautiful hill town of San Gimignano -- undoubtedly the highlight of your trip. Walk down the Via Francigena strip that runs through the town as your guide explains the history of this ancient pilgrimage road said to link Rome to Canterbury in England. Learn how in bygone times, Christian pilgrims would travel between cities in Italy, Switzerland, France and England on this road.After tracing the pilgrim's steps down Via Francigena, you'll have time for independent sightseeing in San Gimignano. This gorgeous, UNESCO World Heritage-listed town is as famous for its medieval architecture as it is for its scenic views. See beautiful monuments in Piazza del Duomo, or search the local shops for quality saffron spice that the town produces, known locally as ‘red gold.’ Perhaps check out Palazzo Communale and climb up Torre Grossa (own expense). The climb is steep but worthwhile -- simply for the panoramic views of Tuscany from the top!Break for lunch at a traditional, family-run farm just outside of San Gimignano, and indulge in a Tuscan feast! Your friendly Italian hosts will treat you to scrumptious platters of home-grown delicacies prepared with organic saffron, accompanied by chilled Vernaccia white wine.In the afternoon, enjoy a scenic drive farther south to Volterra. The fascinating Tuscan city is renowned for its alabaster -- the translucent stone used for centuries to create vases, lamps and other works of art. On the way, visit an authentic alabaster workshop and watch an artisan craftsman at work. In Volterra itself, you'll have approximately one hour to spend at leisure to explore the picturesque streets before returning to Siena.
Tuscan Wines, Etruscan Cities Small Group Tour from Florence
Meet with the driver/tour escort in Santa Maria Novella Square at approx. 8am. After a short introduction of the day, you will start heading towards the so called "coast of the Etruscans". We will first visit the lovely village of Suvereto and then drive to the gulf Baratti, one of the nicest places along the Tuscan coast, where you will appreciate the beauty of the Mediterranean sea. Here there was one of the most important cities of the Etruscans, Populonia Before lunch we will go to Bolgheri, a charming town famous for its wines, first of all the Sassicaia, considered to be one of the best Super Tuscan wines of Tuscany. In this wine area, they successfully combine tradition with modern technology and new grapes. At lunch time (approx. 12:30pm) we will take you to a local winery for a great wine and food experience, where you can have the possibility to taste Super Tuscan wines and have a light lunch at the estate. Next we'll move on to Volterra, one of the oldest Italian towns, built by the Etruscan people in the VII century BC, nowadays a charming medieval hill town also known for the production of alabaster (and the setting of the "Twilight" movie). Here you will have free time to stroll around the medieval narrow streets on your own, where you can breathe centuries of history, visit the traditional shops with the alabaster hand-made crafts, or visit the archeological museum and the Roman theatre. At about 5:00pm we will start driving back to Florence, arriving at approx. 6pm.
Volterra Day Trip from Florence with Wine Tasting and Tuscan Lunch
After pickup in central Florence, visit Colle Val d’Elsa (famous for its crystals), with the opportunity to participate into a craftsmen workshop at your own expense.Proceed to Volterra, where some scenes of 'Twilight: New Moon' was filmed. Famous for the extraction and processing of alabaster, it is a notable historical Etruscan’s center enriched by Roman ruins (the theater) and medieval buildings like the cathedral, the Medici fortress, and Palazzo dei Priori on the main square. It will be an adventure to retrace the small alleys and backstreets, admiring the stunning view of the surrounding hills. Here is where you can also visit the Etruscan museum (optional).Eat lunch at a small local organic farm and visit the farm and their productive activity, witnessing how farm production in this part of Tuscany still follows ancient techniques. Taste local products accompanied by red or white wine, water, and other specialties of the farm. On the way back, make an additional stop at a local winery for an organic wine tasting.
Full Day Private San Gimignano and Volterra Self-Guided Tour from Livorno
Get picked up at your hotel in central Livorno to begin the trip to the area around Siena.Stop first in San Gimignano, a small walled village about halfway between Florence and Siena. The town is famous for its medieval architecture and towers that rise above of all the surrounding buildings offering an impressive view of the city from the surrounding valley. At the height of its glory, San Gimignano's patrician families had built around 72 tower-houses as symbols of their wealth and power. Although only 14 have survived, San Gimignano still retains its feudal atmosphere and appearance.The village offers visitors the chance to step back in time while enjoying its local products including saffron and its white wine, the Vernaccia di San Gimignano.Volterra, the next stop, has attracted international attention more recently for its connection to the 'Twilight' series of books and movies. Part of the second movie, 'New Moon,' was filmed here.Volterra's 800-year-old city hall claims to be the oldest in Tuscany. Civic palaces like these were emblems of an era when city-states were powerful. Alabaster has long been a big industry in Volterra. Softer and easier to work than marble, this translucent mineral was traditionally sliced thin to provide windows for Italy's medieval churches. At the Alab'Arte shop, across from Volterra's Etruscan Museum, you can watch artisans at work.Because of its alabaster heritage, Volterra attracted other types of artists, who brought with them a rich variety of crafts. On Via Porta all'Arco, or 'Artisan Lane,' you'll find book binderies and paperies, jewelry stores, and leather and bronze shops, among others.Volterra and San Gimignano offer to visitors a mix of beauty, traditions, and authentic Italian life.Please note: A tour guide is not included, a suggestion may be to bring a guidebook. Remember to check the website for opening times of the location and the price of entrance ticket. Entrance fees are not included.
Private tour from Livorno port to San Gimignano & Volterra
After a 1 hour and 30 min drive through medieval hill-towns and beautiful surrounding valleys, you’ll stop at San Gimignano, an enchanting medieval village that has taken the name of the Bishop Gimignano, who saved the City from the barbarians. Also known as “The Town of the Fine Towers,” the town is so called because fortified walls and watchtowers were hallmarks of power and prosperity in the Middle Ages. Thirteen of the town’s original 76 towers remain. You’ll have time at your leisure to explore with your driver and on your own, or shop. Take in San Gimignano’s sights, including the triangular Piazza Cisterna. The Piazza del Duomo is the site of the Collegiata, a Romanesque cathedral known for its fine frescoes. Driving west you’ll reach the village of Volterra in about 40 minutes. This hilltop town, as with so many others in the region, has roots that go back thousands of years. It’s a characteristic cluster of buildings with golden-stone walls and red tiled roofs, shaped by generations of inhabitants included the Etruscans, the Romans and the Florentines.Your independent exploration on foot will start at Piazza dei Priori, one of the most beautiful squares in Italy, and defined as a bellicose assembly of towers and palaces. Stroll to Piazza San Giovanni to admire the temples dedicated to prayer, the Baptistery and Cathedral. Enjoy shopping at leisure, for alabaster perhaps. Upon leaving Volterra, see the ruins of Roman Theatre (dating back to the 1st century BC), that was brought to life again only at the beginning of this century. This magnificent example of the flourishing Roman civilization could hold up to 2000 people. Guests must be able to walk moderately long distances, sometimes over cobblestone streets, with some steps and inclines. The Cathedral is closed on Sundays, during special events, and mass services. The return drive from Volterra to Livorno is approximately 1,5 hours, dependent upon traffic conditions.
Volterra and San Gimignano Shore Excursion from Livorno Port
You will be met by the ship on the time agreed upon; we will head to Volterra first, driving along the coastal Aurelia road, one of the oldest italian road for about 30 miles. About halfway we may stop at Bolgheri, an enchanting hamlet near the coast (optional). After Bolgheri we will drive inland through the beautiful Tuscany's countryside, you will have a lot of photo opportunity on this section of the trip (1 hour drive from the port). Volterra has an extremely old history, that date back to the Iron Age; he was then one of the main city of the Etruscan confederation, a civilization who was predominant in Tuscany between 800 B.C. and the beginning of the Christian Era; he was then a roman colony, and a powerful City State in the Middle Age. You may visit the very interesting Guarnacci museum about the Etruscan people. You will see a unique place where many layers of history overlap. We will spend about 2 hours here.After Volterra, we will head to San Gimignano (40 min drive), a unique small village, Unesco's world heritage site, still encircled by the ancient rampart, that retain all the original medieval features, like the many towers, homes of wealthy merchant families, a true voyage in the past! Here you will have the opportunity to taste the world champion gelato (1 hour stay here). In San Gimignano you can visit La Collegiata, the main church that hosts frescoes by some of the most prominent Middle Age artists. We can add then a stop to one of the oldest estate in this area to sample wines and olive oil (optional). The drive back to the port will be about 1.5 hrs long.