One reason foreigners may find their way here is due to the city's rugby links. Benetton Rugby Treviso plays in the highest European competitions, and international matches are held at their stadium.
Veneto Small-Group Wine Tasting Tour
Meet your driver-guide near Piazzale Roma in central Venice. Then, board your air-conditioned Mercedes minivan and travel through the Veneto region toward Treviso, just north of Venice.On route, gain insight into the Veneto’s winemaking heritage and how its viticulture dates to Roman times — a fact substantiated by the Roman writer Pliny, who described the region as a ‘vineyard’ way back in the 1st century. Head for the Lison-Pramaggiore region and arrive at a 17th-century country villa that’s home to a historical, family-run cantina. Admire the views over its garden-like 40-hectare (0.4 kilometer) vineyard and then head inside.Meet your winery host and get an enlightening introduction to the 50-year-old winery. Discover why the local terrain and other conditions are perfect for producing excellent wines, and learn the different grapes grown here, from Pinot Grigio, Merlot and Cabernet France to Chardonnay and others — all typical to Veneto.Take a guided tour of the winery and step inside the cellars to see the huge wine barrels before settling at an outdoor or indoor table for a wine tasting.Savor the wine with nibbles such as fresh bread and local cheese, learn how the wine is made, and get expert tips from your host on the foods and flavors that best complement it.If you wish, stock up on a bottle or two from the shop (own expense) before returning to Venice, where your trip ends at the original departure point.
Private Arrival Transfer: Treviso Airport to Venice Hotels
Arrange your private transfer from Treviso Airport for a time that suits your schedule, and travel by minivan to Piazzale Roma, just outside of Venice. Then, hop aboard your water taxi to travel directly to your hotel in central Venice. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in the gorgeous Veneto capital.When making a booking, you will need to advise your travel details and your Venice accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Venice, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Simply choose from one of two different options on booking:Meet and Greet Service:Meet your driver at Treviso Airport. Your driver will take you to Piazzale Roma and leave you at the pier embarkation point where you will meet your host who will take you to your private water taxi. Here, you will board it on your own to travel to your Venice hotel.Full Service:Meet your driver at Treviso Airport. Your driver will take you to Piazzale Roma, where you will meet your host at the pier embarkation point. Your host will take you to your private water taxi boat, travel with you and leave you at your Venice hotel!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.Due to the Hotel Marriot location (Isola delle Rose), transfer to/from this Hotel are subjected to a surcharge of €20, payable on spot.
Treviso Food and Wine Walking Tour
Enjoy the relaxed ambiance of the crowd-free walled centre of Treviso, the city of Proseco wine, Porchetta trevigiana and Tiramisù. Wander around led by your local guide, walk along cobbled streets, pass medieval gates and cross the bridges upon the rivers that flow through the city.Start from the central Piazza dei Signori with its Palazzo dei Signori, walk along a maze of alleys turning like dried-out water courses and see the ancient Roman ruins. See the massive but modest church of the Dominican order, see the architectural mix of the city with ancient buildings stuck on new ones. Stroll over the river to reach a top spot overlooking it from above in a little square surrounded by medieval buildings with frescoed façades. Stop to start your food and wine training: make a cheers with a glass of sparkling Prosecco wine and some wonderful slices of Porchetta. Keep on going visiting the fish market area and passing through and old convent until reaching the perfectly-preserved walls that surround the city centre to see one of the most beautiful gate of the city. Along the way make another couple of reinvigorating stop with tasty food and delicious wines.Go back towards the central square, make a 'must do' stop to a delicatessen shop to accompany wonderful cold cuts and cheeses with another glass of wine. Walk a bit more to have the sweetest experience, a nice slice of the local famous Tiramisù cake with a glass of sweet wine. The tour ends near the meeting point, feel free to ask your guide how keep on going with food and wine you won't be disappointed!
Private Transfer: Venice Hotels to Treviso Airport
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your transport needs are covered by this private transport service from your hotel in central Venice to Treviso Airport.When your vacation in the Veneto capital is over, your host will meet you at your central Venice hotel. Walk to the nearest embarkation point, and hop aboard your private water taxi to travel to Piazzale Roma, just outside the city. Here, a minivan and driver will be waiting to take you straight to Treviso airport.When making a booking, you will need to advise your travel details and your Venice accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Venice, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Simply choose from one of two different options on booking:Meet and Greet Service:Meet your host at your Venice hotel and walk to the nearest embarkation point. Hop aboard your water taxi with your host and travel to Piazzale Roma. Your host will leave you at the minivan to continue your journey to Treviso Airport on your own. Full Service:Meet your host at your Venice hotel and walk to the nearest embarkation point. Your host will travel with you to Piazzale Roma, and also by minivan, leaving you at Treviso Airport!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per vehicle.Due to the Hotel Marriot location (Isola delle Rose), transfer to/from this Hotel are subjected to a surcharge of €20, payable on spot.
Killing Cangrande Mystery Tour in Verona
Verona, July, the 24th, 1329It’s dawn when a long funeral procession enters from Porta Palio to the Church of Santa Maria Antica. On a hearse, the body of Cangrande della Scala, the lord of Verona, the friend of Dante Alighieri, who died just two days before in Treviso. For centuries his death remained shrouded in mystery. In 2004, an autopsy performed on the mummified body of Cangrande has lifted the veil and revealed the real cause of death: poisoning.Are you ready to investigate a 700 year old murder?This isn't a normal walking tour: with "Killing Cangrande" experience, you'll be the real protagonists of a real investigation: each stop of the itinerary lets you to know something about the medieval Verona and to collect evidences and clues to solve the mystery.Start from Castelvecchio courtyard and head to Piazza Bra. next, follow the clues to Santa Maria della Scala church, Piazza delle Erbe and Sant' Elena church. See Sant'Anastasia church and the Scaliger Tombs (Arche Scaligere). Not all the clues are simple to understand! You'll be ask to solve some riddles to get all the information you need.Until the end of the tour, when the truth will be revealed: will you succeed? Will you find out who killed Cangrande della Scala, why they did it and how?
Unforgettable vegetarian hands-on cooking class in Treviso
Treviso is a stunning city and comune in the Veneto region of northern Italy. It has a miscellaneous cultural and gastronomy heritage, indeed it is the original production area of Prosecco wine and radicchio, and perharps the popular Italian dessert tiramisù. Discover this amazing city and explore its pretty canals, narrow cobbled streets and frescoed churches. If you like vegetarian cuisine, this is the opportunity to learn all about it. Enter the home of your chef and teacher, Fabrizio, and learn to cook a refined menu of vegetarian dishes.This is a sample menu:- Special chef's salad (with quinoa, saffron eggs an a secret ingredient)- Gourmet salad with carrots, raisins and pine nuts- Falafel, Hummus, Alur Chop, Pana Parata- Kamut pasta with seitan ragu, rosemaru and garlic- Chocolate cake with lemon grass, ginger, and white chocolate lychees with mint. To celebrate this great cooking class, the best way is to bring your favourite bottle of wine. Don't miss this exlcusive experience in Treviso!