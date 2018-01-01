Private Arrival Transfer: Treviso Airport to Venice Hotels

Arrange your private transfer from Treviso Airport for a time that suits your schedule, and travel by minivan to Piazzale Roma, just outside of Venice. Then, hop aboard your water taxi to travel directly to your hotel in central Venice. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in the gorgeous Veneto capital.When making a booking, you will need to advise your travel details and your Venice accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Venice, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Simply choose from one of two different options on booking:Meet and Greet Service:Meet your driver at Treviso Airport. Your driver will take you to Piazzale Roma and leave you at the pier embarkation point where you will meet your host who will take you to your private water taxi. Here, you will board it on your own to travel to your Venice hotel.Full Service:Meet your driver at Treviso Airport. Your driver will take you to Piazzale Roma, where you will meet your host at the pier embarkation point. Your host will take you to your private water taxi boat, travel with you and leave you at your Venice hotel!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.Due to the Hotel Marriot location (Isola delle Rose), transfer to/from this Hotel are subjected to a surcharge of €20, payable on spot.