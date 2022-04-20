One of western Sicily's must-see attractions, the ruins of Segesta straddle a lonely hilltop less than an hour from Palermo and Trapani. The…
Western Sicily
Sicily's windswept western coast has beckoned invaders for millennia. Its richly stocked fishing grounds, hilltop vineyards and coastal saltpans were coveted by the Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans and Normans, all of whom influenced the region's landscape and culture. Even the English left their mark, with 18th-century entrepreneurs lured here and made rich by one of the world's most famous sweet wines, marsala.
Today this part of the island is very much an off-the-beaten-track destination, perfect for those who savour slow travel. There's an amazingly diverse range of experiences to be had here. Standout attractions include the ancient ruins of Segesta and Selinunte, the hilltop village of Erice and the Golfo di Castellammare, with its stunning juxtaposition of sea and mountain scenery. Adding to western Sicily's appeal are its unique local cuisine and proximity to Palermo and Trapani international airports.
- RRuins of Segesta
One of western Sicily's must-see attractions, the ruins of Segesta straddle a lonely hilltop less than an hour from Palermo and Trapani. The…
- PParco Archeologico di Selinunte
The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became…
- Cretto di Burri
Midway between the ancient ruins of Selinunte (38km south) and Segesta (45km north) lies this extraordinary modern marvel – a disconcerting, lunar-like…
- Acropolis
The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…
- Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro
This coastal nature reserve is a hiker's paradise and a haven for wildlife, including the rare Bonelli’s eagle and 40 other bird species. Wild carob and…
- EEx-Stabilimento Florio delle Tonnare di Favignana e Formica
Favignana's 19th-century tuna cannery – a vast, elegant, waterfront complex overlooking the port and built from the local tufa stone – is now a…
- MMulino della Saline Infersa
The southernmost of the region's two salt museums is housed in a beautifully restored 16th-century windmill opposite the Mozia boat dock, 10km north of…
- GGiardino dell'Impossibile
To get under the skin – quite literally – of the island of Favignana, take an eye-opening stroll around these unusual botanical gardens, created by owner…
- CCastello di Santa Caterina
No visit to Favignana is complete without a memorable hike or run uphill to this hilltop fort, built atop an ancient Saracen fort in the 15th century and…
