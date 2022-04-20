Andrew Montgomery

Western Sicily

Sicily's windswept western coast has beckoned invaders for millennia. Its richly stocked fishing grounds, hilltop vineyards and coastal saltpans were coveted by the Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans and Normans, all of whom influenced the region's landscape and culture. Even the English left their mark, with 18th-century entrepreneurs lured here and made rich by one of the world's most famous sweet wines, marsala.

Today this part of the island is very much an off-the-beaten-track destination, perfect for those who savour slow travel. There's an amazingly diverse range of experiences to be had here. Standout attractions include the ancient ruins of Segesta and Selinunte, the hilltop village of Erice and the Golfo di Castellammare, with its stunning juxtaposition of sea and mountain scenery. Adding to western Sicily's appeal are its unique local cuisine and proximity to Palermo and Trapani international airports.

Explore Western Sicily

  • R

    Ruins of Segesta

    One of western Sicily's must-see attractions, the ruins of Segesta straddle a lonely hilltop less than an hour from Palermo and Trapani. The…

  • P

    Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

    The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became…

  • Cretto di Burri

    Midway between the ancient ruins of Selinunte (38km south) and Segesta (45km north) lies this extraordinary modern marvel – a disconcerting, lunar-like…

  • Acropolis

    The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…

  • Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro

    This coastal nature reserve is a hiker's paradise and a haven for wildlife, including the rare Bonelli’s eagle and 40 other bird species. Wild carob and…

  • M

    Mulino della Saline Infersa

    The southernmost of the region's two salt museums is housed in a beautifully restored 16th-century windmill opposite the Mozia boat dock, 10km north of…

  • G

    Giardino dell'Impossibile

    To get under the skin – quite literally – of the island of Favignana, take an eye-opening stroll around these unusual botanical gardens, created by owner…

  • C

    Castello di Santa Caterina

    No visit to Favignana is complete without a memorable hike or run uphill to this hilltop fort, built atop an ancient Saracen fort in the 15th century and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Sicily.

  • See

    Ruins of Segesta

    One of western Sicily's must-see attractions, the ruins of Segesta straddle a lonely hilltop less than an hour from Palermo and Trapani. The…

  • See

    Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

    The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became…

  • See

    Cretto di Burri

    Midway between the ancient ruins of Selinunte (38km south) and Segesta (45km north) lies this extraordinary modern marvel – a disconcerting, lunar-like…

  • See

    Acropolis

    The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…

  • See

    Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro

    This coastal nature reserve is a hiker's paradise and a haven for wildlife, including the rare Bonelli’s eagle and 40 other bird species. Wild carob and…

  • See

    Mulino della Saline Infersa

    The southernmost of the region's two salt museums is housed in a beautifully restored 16th-century windmill opposite the Mozia boat dock, 10km north of…

  • See

    Giardino dell'Impossibile

    To get under the skin – quite literally – of the island of Favignana, take an eye-opening stroll around these unusual botanical gardens, created by owner…

  • See

    Castello di Santa Caterina

    No visit to Favignana is complete without a memorable hike or run uphill to this hilltop fort, built atop an ancient Saracen fort in the 15th century and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Western Sicily

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.