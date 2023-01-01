Le Domus Romane di Palazzo Valentini

Underneath a grand mansion that’s been the seat of the Province of Rome since 1873 lie the archaeological remains of several lavish ancient Roman houses; the excavated fragments have been turned into a fascinating multimedia ‘experience’. Tours are held every 30 minutes, but rotate between Italian, English, French, German and Spanish. Book ahead online or by phone (advance booking fee €1.50), especially during holiday periods.

Visits take you on a virtual tour of the dwellings, complete with sound effects, vividly projected frescoes and glimpses of ancient life as it might have been lived in the area around the buildings. It's genuinely thrilling and great for older kids.