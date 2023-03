Overshadowed by Trajan's towering administrative complex (the Mercati di Traiano), this was the last of the Imperial Forums to be built, dating to the beginning of the 2nd century AD. Little recognisable remains, except for some pillars from the Basilica Ulpia and the Colonna Traiana, whose minutely detailed reliefs celebrate Trajan's military victories over the Dacians (from modern-day Romania).