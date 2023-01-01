Museo Capitoline Centrale Montemartini

Housed in a former power station, this bold outpost of the Capitoline Museums (Musei Capitolini) juxtaposes classical sculpture with diesel engines and giant furnaces. The collection’s highlights are in the Sala Caldaia, where ancient statuary strike poses around the giant furnace. Beautiful pieces include the Fanciulla Seduta (Seated Girl) and Musa Polimnia (Muse Polyhymnia), and there are also some exquisite Roman mosaics, depicting favourite subjects such as hunting scenes and foodstuffs.