Ex Mira Lanza Museum

The ruins of this 19th-century soap factory in Ostiense, built in 1899, are the site of an experimental museum of street art. Home to a handful of squatters, the ruined factory-turned-museum is open 24 hours and free guided tours with museum curator Stefan Antonelli can be reserved in advance by email. The advertised address: Via Amedeo Avogadro, first hole in the net behind garbage bins. The website is rich with detail, including exact details for accessing the site.

The museum is the result of a public-art project by 999Contemporary, which invited French globe-painter Seth (www.seth.fr) to spruce up the derelict site in 2016 with a series of large-scale art installations and murals.