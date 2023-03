A real-life house of horrors, Palazzo Cenci was the scene of one of the 16th century’s most infamous crimes, the murder of Francesco Cenci by his long-suffering daughter Beatrice and wife Lucrezia.

Shelley based his tragedy The Cenci on the family, and a famous portrait of Beatrice by Guido Reni hangs in the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Antica: Palazzo Barberini. It shows a sweet-faced young girl with soft eyes and fair hair.