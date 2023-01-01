Chiesa di Santo Stefano Rotondo

San Giovanni & Testaccio

Set in its own secluded grounds, this haunting church boasts a porticoed facade and a round, columned interior. But what really gets the heart racing is the graphic wall decor – a cycle of 16th-century frescoes depicting the tortures suffered by many early Christian martyrs.

Describing the frescoes in 1846, Charles Dickens wrote: 'Such a panorama of horror and butchery no man could imagine in his sleep, though he were to eat a whole pig, raw, for supper.' The church, one of Rome’s oldest, dates from the late 5th century, although it was subsequently altered in the 12th and 15th centuries.

Suggest an Edit