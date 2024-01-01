A popular wedding location, this handsome medieval church dates to the 4th century when it was built over the houses of two Roman martyrs. It has since been much altered, though you can still explore the ancient houses that lie beneath it, the so-called Case Romane.
Basilica dei SS Giovanni e Paolo al Celio
San Giovanni & Testaccio
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.38 MILES
Founded by Pope Julius II in the early 16th century and enlarged by successive pontiffs, the Vatican Museums boast one of the world's greatest art…
0.26 MILES
Everyone wants to see the Colosseum, and it doesn’t disappoint, especially if accompanied by tales of armored gladiators and hungry lions. More than any…
2.24 MILES
In the city of outstanding churches, none can hold a candle to St Peter's, Italy’s largest, richest and most spectacular basilica. Built atop a 4th…
0.47 MILES
An impressive – if rather confusing – sprawl of ruins, the Roman Forum was ancient Rome's showpiece center, a grandiose district of temples...
0.29 MILES
Sandwiched between the Roman Forum and the Circo Massimo, the Palatino (Palatine Hill) is one of Rome's most spectacular sights. It's a beautiful,…
0.67 MILES
Dating from 1471, the Capitoline Museums are the world's oldest public museums, with a fine collection of classical sculpture.
1.16 MILES
With its revolutionary design, this awe-inspiring temple has served as an architectural blueprint for millennia.
1.3 MILES
With its showy fountains, baroque palazzi and colorful cast of street artists, hawkers and tourists, Piazza Navona is central Rome’s elegant showcase…
Nearby San Giovanni & Testaccio attractions
0.04 MILES
According to tradition, two Roman soldiers, John and Paul (not to be confused with the Apostles), lived in these houses before they were beheaded by the…
2. Chiesa di San Gregorio al Celio
0.11 MILES
Ring for admission to this landmark church standing on the spot where Pope Gregory the Great supposedly dispatched St Augustine to convert the British…
0.14 MILES
About 250m down from the Colosseum, this is the main entrance/exit for the Palatino (Palatine Hill).
0.24 MILES
An extension to the main imperial palace on the Palatino, the Domus was constructed by the emperor Settimio Severo between the end of the 2nd century AD…
0.24 MILES
A series of towering arches in the southern area of the Palatino built to facilitate the development of the imperial residence.
0.24 MILES
This baths complex on the Palatino was built by the emperor Domitian, finished by Settimio Severo, after whom its named, and later modified by Maxentius…
0.25 MILES
On the western side of the Colosseum, this monumental triple arch was built in AD 315 to celebrate the emperor Constantine's victory over his rival…
0.25 MILES
With its grassy banks and colourful flower beds, this leafy park is a wonderful place to escape the crowds and enjoy a summer picnic. At its centre is a…