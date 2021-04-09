The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…
Spilimbergo
Set at the edge of the broad Tagliamento river, Spilimbergo was an important medieval hub belonging to the German Spengenberg counts who grew rich on the river’s trade. As a result the small town is rich is Renaissance palazzi and boasts a magnificent circular castle, which includes the Palazzo Dipinto (Painted Palace) sporting 15th-century frescoes all over its facade. The Tagliamento also enriched Spilimbergo in another way, offering up multicoloured pebbles for use in the town’s mosaic studios. Artisans from here had a hand in many of Venice’s most beautifully mosaicked palaces and churches, and Spilimbergo’s unique mosaic school is now the only one of its kind in Europe.
Explore Spilimbergo
- SScuola Mosaicisti del Friuli
The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Spilimbergo.
See
Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli
The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…