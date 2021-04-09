Spilimbergo

Set at the edge of the broad Tagliamento river, Spilimbergo was an important medieval hub belonging to the German Spengenberg counts who grew rich on the river’s trade. As a result the small town is rich is Renaissance palazzi and boasts a magnificent circular castle, which includes the Palazzo Dipinto (Painted Palace) sporting 15th-century frescoes all over its facade. The Tagliamento also enriched Spilimbergo in another way, offering up multicoloured pebbles for use in the town’s mosaic studios. Artisans from here had a hand in many of Venice’s most beautifully mosaicked palaces and churches, and Spilimbergo’s unique mosaic school is now the only one of its kind in Europe.

Explore Spilimbergo

  • S

    Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

    The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Spilimbergo.

  • See

    Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

    The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…