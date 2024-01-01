Chiesa dei Santi Michele e Gaetano

Duomo & Piazza della Signoria

This baroque church, with a beautiful sculpted facade on Florence's smartest shopping strip, was built between 1604 and 1648 on the site of an old Romanesque church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • June 26, 2018: Art inside the Uffizi Gallery (Galleria degli Uffizi) in the Historic Centre of Florence. 1369167782 ancient, architecture, arts, artwork, building, culture, decoration, europe, european, exhibit, exhibition, famous, firenze, florence, galleria, gallery, hall, heritage, historic, historical, history, indoor, inside, interior, italian, italy, landmark, landscape, medieval, monument, museum, palace, panoramic, people, picture, place, religion, renaissance, room, sculpture, sightseeing, statue, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, uffizi, view, visit, visitor

    Galleria degli Uffizi

    0.34 MILES

    Home to the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art, Florence's premier gallery occupies the vast U-shaped Palazzo degli Uffizi (1560–80),…

  • Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, one of the most important Gothic churches in Tuscany.

    Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

    0.17 MILES

    The striking green-and-white marble facade of 13th- to 15th-century Basilica di Santa Maria Novella fronts an entire monastical complex, comprising…

  • FLORENCE (FIRENZE), JULY 28, 2017 - view of Square of Signoria with Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Tuscany, Italy; Shutterstock ID 793861060; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 793861060

    Palazzo Vecchio

    0.3 MILES

    This fortress palace, with its crenellations and 94m-high tower, was designed by Arnolfo di Cambio between 1298 and 1314 for the signoria (city government…

  • Museo di San Marco on the piazza di San Marco.

    Museo di San Marco

    0.54 MILES

    At the heart of Florence's university area sits Chiesa di San Marco and an adjoining 15th-century Dominican monastery where both gifted painter Fra'…

  • Italy Florence Santa Maria Del Fiore.

    Duomo

    0.27 MILES

    Florence's duomo is the city's most iconic landmark. Capped by Filippo Brunelleschi's red-tiled cupola, it's a staggering construction whose breathtaking…

  • MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: A statue is displayed during the opening exhibition of new Grande Museo del Duomo on November 4, 2013 in Milan, Italy.The opening of the new Grande Museo of Duomo in Palazzo Reale: 27 showrooms, 2000 square meters, 13 thematic areas where the most important treasures of Fabbrica del Duomo are preserved. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

    Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    0.3 MILES

    This awe-inspiring story of how the duomo and its cupola came to life is told in this well-executed museum. Among its sacred and liturgical treasures are…

  • View Collegiate Church of Santa Maria Assunta in San Gimignano in the Duomo square. 16 June 2017 San Gimignano, Tuscany - Italy

    Collegiata

    23.49 MILES

    Parts of San Gimignano's Romanesque cathedral were built in the second half of the 11th century, but its remarkably vivid frescoes, depicting episodes…

  • FLORENCE in Italy with the great dome of the Cathedral called Duomo di Firenze.

    Cupola del Brunelleschi

    0.25 MILES

    A Renaissance masterpiece, the duomo's cupola – 91m high and 45.5m wide – was built between 1420 and 1436. Filippo Brunelleschi, taking inspiration from…

Nearby Duomo & Piazza della Signoria attractions

1. Palazzo Antinori

0.04 MILES

One of Florence's most beautiful 'small' palazzi, this golden abode was built in 1465 for Giovanni Boni, a very rich member of the Money Changing Guild,…

2. Palazzo Strozzi

0.08 MILES

This 15th-century Renaissance mansion was built for wealthy merchant Filippo Strozzi, one of the Medici's major political and commercial rivals. Today it…

3. Via de' Tornabuoni

0.09 MILES

Renaissance palaces and Italian fashion houses border Via de' Tornabuoni, the city's most expensive shopping strip. Named after a Florentine noble family …

4. Museo Marino Marini

0.1 MILES

Deconsecrated in the 19th century, Chiesa di San Pancrazio is home to this small art museum displaying sculptures by Pistoia-born sculptor Marino Marini …

5. Piazza della Repubblica

0.13 MILES

The site of a Roman forum and heart of medieval Florence, this busy civic space was created in the 1880s as part of a controversial plan of 'civic…

6. Museo Novecento

0.13 MILES

Don't allow the Renaissance to distract you from Florence's fantastic modern art museum, at home in a 13th-century pilgrim shelter, hospital and school. A…

7. Museo di Casa Martelli

0.15 MILES

A mooch around this frescoed Renaissance palazzo is tantamount to a fascinating peek behind of the scenes of a noble family of 18th-century bankers,…

8. Collezione Roberto Casamonti

0.15 MILES

Paintings and sculptures by 20th-century artists provide a colourful contrast to 16th-century Palazzo Bartolini Salimbeni which this gallery inhabits so…