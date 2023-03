Paintings and sculptures by 20th-century artists provide a colourful contrast to 16th-century Palazzo Bartolini Salimbeni which this gallery inhabits so graciously. Showcase for the private collection of Florentine art dealer Roberto Casamonti, the gallery hosts two exhibitions a year: 20th-century works up to the 1960s, and the 1970s to present-day. Visits must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance.