Palazzo Strozzi

This 15th-century Renaissance mansion was built for wealthy merchant Filippo Strozzi, one of the Medici's major political and commercial rivals. Today it hosts exciting art exhibitions spanning all periods and genres – its contemporary art events are particularly sensational. There's always a buzz about the place, with fashionable Florentines milling around the palace's elegant interior courtyard and lingering over drinks at Strozzi Caffè; during major exhibitions, grab a coffee to take away from here to enjoy while waiting in line.

Art workshops, tours and other activities aimed squarely at families make the gallery a firm favourite with everyone. If you plan to visit the Museo dell'Opera del Duomo the same day, buy a combination ticket (adult/reduced €16/6).