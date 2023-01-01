Museo Marino Marini

Deconsecrated in the 19th century, Chiesa di San Pancrazio is home to this small art museum displaying sculptures by Pistoia-born sculptor Marino Marini (1901–80) intertwined with various contemporary art exhibits (free admission). But the highlight is Cappella Rucellai with a tiny scale copy of Christ's Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem – a Renaissance gem by Leon Battista Alberti. The chapel was built between 1458 and 1467 for the tomb of wealthy Florentine banker and wool merchant Giovanni Rucellai.

Alberti chose white marble from Carrara and green marble from Prato to craft the sepulchre, an exquisite work of art with its classical mouldings, decorative geometric motifs and lantern crown.