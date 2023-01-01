Museo Novecento

Don't allow the Renaissance to distract you from Florence's fantastic modern art museum, at home in a 13th-century pilgrim shelter, hospital and school. A well-articulated itinerary guides visitors through modern Italian painting and sculpture from the early 20th century to the late 1980s. Installation art makes effective use of the outside space on the 1st-floor loggia. Fashion and theatre also get a nod, and the itinerary ends with a 20-minute cinematic montage of the best films set in Florence.

A highlight of Room 10 is Arturo Martini's exquisite sculpture La Pisana (1933), next to one of Marino Marini's signature bronze horses – both representative of the archaeological rediscovery of the ancient world expressed by artists in Italy in the 1920s and 1930s.

Captivating family-orientated guided tours and activities for children from age four upwards (€4) cap off the museum's first-class portfolio. Tours are run by Mus.e; reserve in advance by email or phone, or in situ directly at the museum or at the ticket desk inside Palazzo Vecchio.