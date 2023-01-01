Street Levels Gallery

Take a break from Renaissance art with this pioneering urban street-art gallery. Exhibitions showcase the work of local street artists, including street-sign hacker Clet, the stencil art of Hogre, and Exit Enter, whose work is easily recognisable by the red balloons holding up the matchstick figures he draws. A highlight is the enigmatic Blub, whose caricatures of historical figures wearing goggles and diving masks adorn many a city wall – his art is known as L’Arte Sa Nuotare (Art Knows how to Swim).

Check the gallery's Facebook page for workshops, cultural events, aperitivi (evening drinks) and other uber-cool happenings.