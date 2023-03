Composed of three elliptical arches of the utmost elegance – the first of their kind ever used in bridge construction – Ponte Santa Trinità was designed in the 1560s by Ammannati, though its arches, reminiscent of the tombs in Cappelle Medicee, have led some to suspect Michelangelo’s hand. Destroyed by Nazi bombs in 1944, it was reconstructed from the original stones retrieved from the Arno.