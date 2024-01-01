Torre dei Marsili

Oltrarno

Looming large above Ponte Vecchio is this rectangular, five-storey stone tower, built by the Marsili family as a status symbol in the 12th century. The Della Robbia terracotta on the facade was made for the tower's 19th-century owner, goldsmith Giuseppe Sorbi, who had his workshop inside.

