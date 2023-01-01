Museo di Casa Martelli

A mooch around this frescoed Renaissance palazzo is tantamount to a fascinating peek behind of the scenes of a noble family of 18th-century bankers, fervent patrons of the arts and closely linked to the Medici. Rooms stuffed with paintings and tapestries are decorated very much as they were when the Martelli family lived here in the 18th and 19th centuries, and the private collection of 15th- to 19th-century paintings is a treat. Visits are by guided tour only, departing on the hour.