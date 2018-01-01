Welcome to Rimini
Traditional Dinner in Rimini at the Former Mill
Live an authentic culinary experience in Rimini. Roman relics, jam-packed beaches, hedonistic nightclubs and the memory of film director and native son Federico Fellini make sometimes awkward bedfellows in seaside Rimini. Chef Nicola and Assunta are opening their mill for you to experience the authentic local cuisine. You will dine together with them and witness to their culinary art in preparing regional dishes. Assunta takes care of desserts and table decoration, vegetables are from their garden, fish from the fishmonger they trust and of course you will taste good wine, just to begin a a nice relaxing evening. Chef Nicola adores cooking and hosting guests. He has refined a menu of Emilia specialities, using products and raw materials from the local market. Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family.This is a typical menu you will enjoy : Chef's Entrée Tuna tartare with lime and green peaches Spaghetti with zucchini flowers and shrimp Sea bream fillet with citrus fruit served on hot Cervia Salt tile Raw vegetables with Vinaigrette The mini-cakes of Assunta Coffee the old fashioned way Water and (good) wine included Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Private Transfer Bologna Airport to Rimini
No more stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your tour when you arrive in Bologna and you need to travel to Rimini or vice versa. Just enter your details when you book online, pay in advance and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Bologna, Guglielmo Marconi Airport (BLQ). Travel in a spacious private vehicle for up to 8 passengers. This is the best way to say hello or goodbye to the business city of Bologna and Rimini. This is a private transfer only for you and your travel companions. The driver will be waiting at Bologna, Guglielmo Marconi Airport (BLQ) with the placard with your name and he will transfer you to your hotel in Rimini City.
Private Arrival Transfer: Bologna to Rimini by Luxury Vehicle
Your private driver will pick you up from Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, the Bologna Centrale railway station or your Bologna hotel for a private transfer to Rimini, one of the most famous seaside resorts in Europe. Relax in the comfort of a private vehicle on the 1.5-hour drive to Rimini on the Adriatic coast. You'll be dropped off at your hotel or the Rimini Fiera exhibition center, if you are traveling for business.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from Bologna to Rimini, you will need to advise your flight, train or hotel details in Bologna and your hotel details in Rimini. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.
Private Round-Trip Transfer: Bologna to Rimini
Your private driver will pick you up from Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, the Bologna Centrale railway station or your Bologna hotel and take you by luxury vehicle to Rimini, one of Italy’s most famous seaside resorts, located just 1.5 hours from Bologna on the Adriatic coast. You'll be dropped off at your hotel or the Rimini Fiera exhibition center, if you're traveling for business. Liaise with your driver for your return journey from Rimini to Bologna, or simply contact the local supplier in advance (contact details on booking voucher). When your time in Rimini is over, your driver will meet you at your hotel for a comfortable private drive back to the Bologna destination of your choice.When making a booking for this private round-trip transfer between Bologna and Rimini, you will need to note your flight, train or hotel details in Bologna and your hotel details in Rimini. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.
Private Rimini Walking Tour: Away from the Tourist Trail
Join this private tour of downtown Rimini, the city which is famous all over Europe for its seaside tradition, culture and delicious food. Through this 2.5 hour tour you won't get too see the most touristic part of the city. On the contrary, your local guide will take you to explore the ancient and fascinating heart of Rimini. Starting from the majestic Arch of Augustus you will walk to Piazza Tre Martiri, symbol of the Italian resistance in Rimini. This square is also known to be one of the main places where Federico Fellini's Amarcord movie took place. When you pass this square, you will then arrive to Piazza Cavour, center of Rimini's political life. Walking along the adjacent street, you will reach another piece of the Roman history in the city: the famous Surgeon's House. This special building dates back to the 2nd century A.D. and hides a "taberna medica", where the largest collection of medical instruments from the Roman world is kept. Continue your tour towards the Vecchia Pescheria (Old Fish Market), a maze of narrow streets characterized by the presence of some old stone benches which were used in the past to sell the fish. Walking along the last stretch of Corso d'Augusto, you then arrive to Ponte di Tiberio, a 2000 years old bridge connecting the city to the old village of the town's fishermen. When you cross the bridge, you can't miss a quick tour of the small village of San Giuliano. Its colored little houses and the walls decorations remind the visitors of the films of Federico Fellini, who was particularly fond of this little corner of the city.One final tip: you might want to bring your camera along!
Fellinian Rimini private walking tour with a local guide
Discover Rimini paying homage to the great dirtector Federico Fellini. Through this tour led by an expert local guide you will explore the places of Fellini's childhood and adolescence, the squares, streets and buildings he loved the most and that have been portrayed in some of his most important movies too.When you walk through Viale Regina Elena, have a look at its side streets: they have been given the names of Fellini's movies. You will reach Piazza Alberto Marvelli and the Church of Santa Maria Ausiliatrice, then walk to the parc dedicated to the director, Parco Federico Fellini and piazzale Fellini, where you can see the Grand Hotel, symbol of the the young Fellini's forbidden desires.Walk along Porto Canale, a very romantic and inspirational street that will make you understand Fellini's complicated and powerful emotions and the reason why he loved this place so much.Cross Ponte di Tiberio ("Tiberius' Bridge") and discover the pictoresque village of San Giuliano, one of the "most Fellinian" places in Rimini. Borgo San Giuliano is a real and typical gem of Rimini: with its murals, painted by local artists, it perfectly represents the movies and the life of the "Maestro".Beside Piazza Cavour, your guide will also take you to see Sismondo Castle and the Malatestian Templie. Get to know why Fellini loved those places so much, you'll be amused by this story!Ready for this particular and fascinating tour of Rimini?One final tip: you might want to bring your camera along!