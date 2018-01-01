Private Rimini Walking Tour: Away from the Tourist Trail

Join this private tour of downtown Rimini, the city which is famous all over Europe for its seaside tradition, culture and delicious food. Through this 2.5 hour tour you won't get too see the most touristic part of the city. On the contrary, your local guide will take you to explore the ancient and fascinating heart of Rimini. Starting from the majestic Arch of Augustus you will walk to Piazza Tre Martiri, symbol of the Italian resistance in Rimini. This square is also known to be one of the main places where Federico Fellini's Amarcord movie took place. When you pass this square, you will then arrive to Piazza Cavour, center of Rimini's political life. Walking along the adjacent street, you will reach another piece of the Roman history in the city: the famous Surgeon's House. This special building dates back to the 2nd century A.D. and hides a "taberna medica", where the largest collection of medical instruments from the Roman world is kept. Continue your tour towards the Vecchia Pescheria (Old Fish Market), a maze of narrow streets characterized by the presence of some old stone benches which were used in the past to sell the fish. Walking along the last stretch of Corso d'Augusto, you then arrive to Ponte di Tiberio, a 2000 years old bridge connecting the city to the old village of the town's fishermen. When you cross the bridge, you can't miss a quick tour of the small village of San Giuliano. Its colored little houses and the walls decorations remind the visitors of the films of Federico Fellini, who was particularly fond of this little corner of the city.One final tip: you might want to bring your camera along!