Castel Sismondo

Also known as the Rocca Malatestiana, Rimini's classic Renaissance castle was designed by the great military leader himself, Sigismondo Malatesta. Previously, the only interior access was a subterranean room with Italian-only displays on the Malatesta family's two dozen castles in the local region, but it was closed at time of research as part of a major Fellini undertaking in Rimini.

When it reopens by the end of 2020, the halls of the castle will feature reconstructed Fellini movie sets recreated by international artists as part of an annex of the soon-to-open Museo Internazionale Federico Fellini. Works also include the razing of an adjacent parking lot in favour of the recreation of the ancient castle moat; and a new outdoor amphitheatre and bar/cafe, which opened in 2019.