Teatro Amintore Galli

As the Latin inscription states, 'With citizens' money and the ingenuity of Luigi Poletti in 1857' Rimini's Teatro Galli was inaugurated in the 19th century with Verdi's Aroldo. All but the facade suffered heavy WWII bombing damage, and it remained closed until its spectacular restoration was completed in 2018. It overlooks Piazza Cavour and notable quirks include the temple-like gable (architect Poletti considered it a 'temple' of music) and the absence of a royal box (Rimini was under papal rule in 1857).

Tours are available by appointment only on weekends – call ahead to reserve a space.