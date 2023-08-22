Rimini

People on the beach, Rimini along the Adriatic coast, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Getty Images/LOOK

Overview

Roman relics, jam-packed beaches, hedonistic nightclubs and the memory of film director and native son Federico Fellini make sometimes awkward bedfellows in seaside Rimini. Although there's been a settlement here for over 2000 years, Rimini's coast was just sand dunes until 1843, when the first bathing establishments took root next to the ebbing Adriatic. The beach huts gradually morphed into a megaresort that was sequestered by a huge nightclub scene in the 1990s. Despite some interesting history, Fellini-esque movie memorabilia and a decent food culture, 95% of Rimini's visitors come for its long, boisterous, sometimes tacky beachfront.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tempio Malatestiano

    Tempio Malatestiano

    Rimini

    Built originally in 13th-century Gothic style and dedicated to St Francis, Rimini's cathedral was radically transformed in the mid-1400s into a…

  • Museo della Città

    Museo della Città

    Rimini

    This rambling museum is best known for its Roman section. Spread over several rooms, with excellent bilingual (Italian/English) signage, are finds from…

  • Ponte di Tiberio

    Ponte di Tiberio

    Rimini

    The majestic five-arched Tiberius' Bridge dates from AD 21. In Roman times it marked the start of the Via Emilia – the important arterial road between the…

  • Cinema Fulgor

    Cinema Fulgor

    Rimini

    Legendary Italian film director Federico Fellini's restored hometown theatre, where he watched films as a child and developed his passion for cinema, was…

  • Castel Sismondo

    Castel Sismondo

    Rimini

    Also known as the Rocca Malatestiana, Rimini's classic Renaissance castle was designed by the great military leader himself, Sigismondo Malatesta…

  • Teatro Amintore Galli

    Teatro Amintore Galli

    Rimini

    As the Latin inscription states, 'With citizens' money and the ingenuity of Luigi Poletti in 1857' Rimini's Teatro Galli was inaugurated in the 19th…

  • aRimini Caput Viarum

    aRimini Caput Viarum

    Rimini

    Rimini is perhaps a tad over-excited about this newer attraction: a church and hospital dating to 1368 beautifully restored and converted into a small…

  • Domus del Chirurgo

    Domus del Chirurgo

    Rimini

    Occupying a large square in the centre of Rimini, these excavated remains of three Roman homes (the most prominent being the dwelling of a prosperous…

Articles

Latest stories from Rimini

Colourful houses in Rimini's historic quarter

Art

Beyond the beach at Italy's seaside Rimini

May 2, 2019 • 5 min read

