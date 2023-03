Rimini is perhaps a tad over-excited about this newer attraction: a church and hospital dating to 1368 beautifully restored and converted into a small museum, which tells the story of ancient Ariminum through four slickly produced film shorts, an interactive display of the Roman-era town layout and a 2nd-century AD sarcophagus (and a few other structural fragments). It's free, after all, so on a rainy day…

It also serves as a tourist information point.