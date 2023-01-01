Ponte di Tiberio

The majestic five-arched Tiberius' Bridge dates from AD 21. In Roman times it marked the start of the Via Emilia – the important arterial road between the Adriatic Coast (at Rimini) and the Po river valley (at Piacenza) – which linked up here with the Via Flaminia from Rome. These days, the bridge still connects Rimini's city centre to the old fishing quarter of Borgo San Giuliano and rests on its original foundations consisting of an ingenious construction of wooden stilts.

Flanking the bridge is a new overwater wooden platform, plankway and grassy lawn that's divine for picnicking with bridge views.