Rimini

The city's finest palazzi hug the attractive Piazza Cavour. On its northern flank, Palazzo del Municipio, built in 1562 and reconstructed after being razed during WWII, abuts the imposing 14th-century Gothic Palazzo del Podestà; neither are open to the public.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • RAVENNA, ITALY - JULY 22, 2014: interior of the medieval church of Sant'Apollinare in Classe, built from 6th century.

    Basilica di Sant'Apollinare in Classe

    27.56 MILES

    This signature early Christian basilica, lighter than Ravenna's other churches, is situated 5km southeast of town in the former Roman port of Classe. Its…

  • Museo della Città

    Museo della Città

    0.13 MILES

    This rambling museum is best known for its Roman section. Spread over several rooms, with excellent bilingual (Italian/English) signage, are finds from…

  • Ponte di Tiberio

    Ponte di Tiberio

    0.21 MILES

    The majestic five-arched Tiberius' Bridge dates from AD 21. In Roman times it marked the start of the Via Emilia – the important arterial road between the…

  • Tempio Malatestiano

    Tempio Malatestiano

    0.24 MILES

    Built originally in 13th-century Gothic style and dedicated to St Francis, Rimini's cathedral was radically transformed in the mid-1400s into a…

  • Musei Civici

    Musei Civici

    20.16 MILES

    Once the residence of a powerful noble family, the 16th-century Palazzo Mosca provides the aristocratic setting for Pesaro's premier museum. Of the…

  • Arco di Augusto

    Arco di Augusto

    0.38 MILES

    This Roman triumphal arch, the oldest of its kind in northern Italy, was commissioned by Emperor Augustus in 27 BC and stands an impressive 17m high on…

  • Cinema Fulgor

    Cinema Fulgor

    0.04 MILES

    Legendary Italian film director Federico Fellini's restored hometown theatre, where he watched films as a child and developed his passion for cinema, was…

