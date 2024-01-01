The city's finest palazzi hug the attractive Piazza Cavour. On its northern flank, Palazzo del Municipio, built in 1562 and reconstructed after being razed during WWII, abuts the imposing 14th-century Gothic Palazzo del Podestà; neither are open to the public.
