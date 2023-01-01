CLASSIS Ravenna

Ravenna's new city museum, located in an 1899 sugar-extraction plant just down the road from Basilica di Sant'Apollinare in Classe, welcomes you with its striking, mosiac-lined straircase entryway. Inside, small but well-done exhibits trace Ravenna's history in timeline fashion, with impressive ceramics, pottery, weaponry and mosaics, along with a brief multimedia presentation on the building's former use.

You wouldn't go out of your way to visit here, but if you are already in Classe for Basilica di Sant'Apollinare, it's a worthwhile introduction to the history of your surroundings.