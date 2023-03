A museum with a difference, this religious gem is on the 2nd floor of the Archiepiscopal Palace. It hides two not-to-be-missed exhibits: an exquisite ivory throne carved for Emperor Maximilian by Byzantine craftsmen in the 6th century (the surviving detail on the 27 engraved panels is astounding) and a stunning collection of mosaics in the 5th-century chapel of San Andrea, which has been cleverly incorporated into the museum's plush modern interior.