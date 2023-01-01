Museo Delta Antico

Inaugurated in 2017, the main event of this fascinating and beautifully laid-out museum, housed in the 18th-century neoclassical Comacchio Hospital, is the intriguing cargo of a Roman merchant shipwreck, sunk between 19 and 12 BC and discovered nearby in 1981 with most of its wares intact. These include leather sandals and handbags, numerous ceramics and vibrant minute bronze temples (a short film recreates the ship as it would have been). There is good documentation in English.

Equally engaging exhibits chronicle archaeological findings from the Etruscan port city of Spina and the delta, including remarkably preserved ceramics and monumental vases.