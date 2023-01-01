Mausoleo di Teodorico

Historically and architecturally distinct from Ravenna's other Unesco sites (there are no mosaics here), this two-storey mausoleum was built in 520 for Gothic king Teodorico, who ruled Italy as a Byzantine viceroy. It is notable for its Gothic design features and throwback Roman construction techniques: the huge blocks of stone were not cemented by any mortar. At the heart of the mausoleum is a Roman porphyry basin recycled as a sarcophagus. It's 2km from the city centre; take bus 5.

There's free admission on the first Sunday of the month in winter only.