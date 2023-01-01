Torre dell'Orologio

Though not all that old by Italian standards (it was erected in 1850), the dramatic panoramas afforded by Maghinardo Pagani's clock tower are spectacular. The tower stands on an opposing gypsum hilltop from the Rocca di Brisighella and Santuario del Montacino, which together form an iconic trio of no-filter-necessary Brisighellese might.

There isn't much to see here, but the 800m walking path between the tower and Rocca makes for a beautiful stroll, and of course, the views over the town are postcard-worthy.