This newer museum doubles-down on Ravenna's extraordinary history of mosaic work by chronicling 12 centuries of history, using technology and multimedia presentations with a particular emphasis on contemporary work.

Highlights include a Dante Alighieri–inspired exhibit of 21 thematic works commissioned from great Italian artists in the 1960s. Equally impressive is the setting itself inside the restored 14th-century San Nicolò church, which is covered in frescoes and other historic detail.