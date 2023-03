The Unesco-recognised Parco del Delta del Po is a regional park encompassing one of Europe’s largest wetlands and a pair of alluring lagoons, the Valli di Comacchio and Valle Bertuzzi. With more than 300 bird species nesting or passing through the area, it’s a paradise for ornithologists. In late April and early May every second year, Comacchio hosts the International Po Delta Birdwatching Fair, the largest event of its kind in Europe.