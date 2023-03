More a mini history museum in wax than Dublin's version of Madame Tussauds. The quality of the waxworks remains inconsistent – some look like the result of a hastily conceived school project. Still, the Chamber of Horrors (Dracula has a starring role) is pretty good, while late 2019 saw the addition of a Game of Thrones exhibit. The 'plus' in the name refers to the interactive use of video and music. Buy tickets online for a 10% discount.