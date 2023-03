The big daddy of O'Connell St's collection of statuary is the 'Liberator' himself, Daniel O'Connell (1775–1847), whose massive bronze bulk soars high above the street at the bridge end. The four winged figures at his feet represent O'Connell's supposed virtues: patriotism, courage, fidelity and eloquence. It was sculpted by John Henry Foley (1818–74) and unveiled to a huge crowd in 1882.