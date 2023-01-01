GPO Witness History

Inside the General Post Office is this wonderful museum that also serves as a fitting tribute to the 1916 Easter Rising and its key role in the creation of the Irish state. Interactive and full of touchscreens, the exhibit explores all facets of the Rising, from its origins to the events of Easter Week and on to its aftermath. Most visits are self-guided, but there are also guided tours (€18; also includes entry) at 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 11am on Saturday.