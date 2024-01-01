Imposing statue of Anglo-Irish novelist and playwright Oliver Goldsmith (1728–74), who wrote The Vicar of Wakefield.
Oliver Goldsmith Statue
Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.8 MILES
Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…
0.11 MILES
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
2.09 MILES
If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…
0.1 MILES
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
0.39 MILES
A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…
28.13 MILES
Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath. The neo-gothic castle and grounds are open to visitors…
1.17 MILES
The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…
0.71 MILES
Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…
Nearby Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green attractions
0.01 MILES
The main entrance to Trinity College was built in the 1870s to replace the 1759 original and was completely refurbished in 2014.
0.02 MILES
This bronze statue of Anglo-Irish statesman and orator Edmund Burke (1729–97) was the work of sculptor John Henry Foley and erected in 1868. Burke…
3. Bank of Ireland Cultural & Heritage Centre
0.02 MILES
Housed within the College Green complex of the Bank of Ireland is this 2018-opened cultural centre, which until 2021 is hosting Seamus Heaney: Listen Now…
0.04 MILES
If you’d like to learn a little more about one of Ireland’s most famous tipples, spend an hour here. You’ll find out why the Irish call it uisce beatha …
0.05 MILES
A sweeping Palladian pile occupying one side of College Green, this magnificent building was the Irish Parliament House until 1801 and was the first…
0.05 MILES
Clockwise round Front Sq from the Front Gate, the first building is the chapel, built in 1798 to plans made in 1787 by the architect Sir William Chambers …
0.06 MILES
Trinity College's main exam hall was designed by William Chambers in 1785.
0.07 MILES
The dining hall was originally designed in 1743 by Richard Cassels (aka Castle), but dismantled 15 years later because of problems caused by inadequate…