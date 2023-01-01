Bank of Ireland Cultural & Heritage Centre

Housed within the College Green complex of the Bank of Ireland near College Green and Westmoreland Street is this 2018-opened cultural centre. The centre is hosting Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again, an exhibition dedicated to the poet and featuring manuscripts, letters, unpublished works, diaries, photographs and personal items, including the desk at which he wrote in the family home in Sandymount, a lamp that belonged to WB Yeats and a portrait by artist Louis le Brocquy. The exhibition is organised in tandem with the National Library.
