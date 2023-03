Clockwise round Front Sq from the Front Gate, the first building is the chapel, built in 1798 to plans made in 1787 by the architect Sir William Chambers (1723–96) and, since 1972, open to all denominations. It’s noted for its extremely fine plasterwork by Michael Stapleton, its Ionic columns and its painted (rather than stained-glass) windows. The main window is dedicated to Archbishop Ussher.