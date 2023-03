The 30m-high Campanile, designed by Charles Lanyon and erected from 1852 to 1853 on what was believed to be the centre of the monastery that preceded the college, dominates Parliament Sq, one of two adjacent squares (the other is Front Sq) that you come onto as you pass through the Regent House entrance of Trinity College.

Superstition dictates that students who pass beneath it when the bell tolls will fail their exams – nothing to do with not studying hard enough!