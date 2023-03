A sanctuary for over 200 rescued 'dancing' sloth bears, located in a bird sanctuary 25km outside Agra on the road to Delhi. Visitors can tour the park-like grounds and watch the bears enjoying their new, better world. It's a project of Wildlife SOS. Email or phone in advance to book one of the three time slots. You'll need to pay a Forestry Dept ₹500 entry fee in order to access the facility.