Known simply as Swami Bagh, this huge white marble mausoleum houses the tomb of Sri Shiv Dayal Singh Seth, the founder of the intriguing Radhasoami Faith. The epic building has been in a state of perpetual construction for close to a century now and the elaborate design incorporates a real mish-mash of building styles, including some fabulously delicate floral carvings – it's well worth a look.