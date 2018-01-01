Welcome to Thanjavur (Tanjore)
Thanjavur (Tanjore) activities
Visit: Rock Fort, Lourdes Church, Srirangam & Thiruvanaikovil in Tiruchirappalli
Pickup from your hotel by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioning vehicle, Your first stop at Church of our Lady of Lourdes is the replica of World Famous Basilica of Lourdes in Southern France. It is a remarkable feat of Indian Craftsmanship and Glass Paintings, after visit little walk towards head north along Bazaar Road and you’re confronted by the dramatic profile of the Rock Fort Temple, it is a 275 ft tall Rock Structure. It is amazing to hear, this structure is one of the oldest and calculated close to million years old. Get into the temple start climbing up in steps you can find Cave temple cut out at the pinnacle is believed to have been built in 580 AD. Where the lingam is said to be projection of the rock itself and Lord Vinayagr is the attraction of this 350 steps rockfort, from the top you can view of entire city. After visit climbing down return to your vehicle,Then short travel time your next visit of the spectacular Srirangam Ranganatha Swamy temple, established in a 156 acre land, is a great vaishnavite Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This is one of the 108 Divya Desams. The enclosures are guarded by thick and huge rampart walls. There are 21 magnificent and huge towers. Apart from 13 tired Rajagopuram, all the Gopurams are said to have been built between 14th and 17th centuries. After discovered at srirangam continue to travel your final visit which is 2km from there, Visit Thiruvanaikkaval Sri Jambukeshwara Temple one of the Pancha Bhootha Sthalam [five elements of nature] representing water. The Siva Lingam in the Sanctum Sanctorum is reported to be submerged in the water that flows from a subterranean spring into the Sanctum Sanctorum. After visit you will be drop-off at your hotel in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy).
Visit: Brihadeeshwara Temple, Saraswati Mahal Library, Royal Palace and Art Gallery in Thanjavur
Your tour begins with pickup from your by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned vehicle, Your first stop at one of the most famous living monuments of the world's grandest Brihadeeshwara Temple Thanjavur. Conceived by the great Raja Chola and built by master architects, this monument is one of the finest contributions by Chola dynasty. In spite of the city having come under the sway of diverse rulers, the temple has been carefully preserved. Tradition has it that the chief architect and masons were specially brought from Kanchipuram. 72 metres high and 14 storeyed tower rests on a wide base. The pious Kalasha is based on a monolithic granite plinth. In front of the temples is the huge monolithic Nandi statue. Spend time walking around and discover the sculptures, After that travel a short distance and visit Thanjavur Royal Palace and Art Gallery, a cluster of fabulous building with huge corridors and halls which is build by the Nayaks in 1550 and enlarge later by the Mahrattas, two of the places tower, the Kudagaparam and the Madamaligai are visible from all parts of the city. After the recent renovations of the palace, the portions of the halls have been utilised as a museum and Art Gallery. Many bronze idols and work of art are exhibited here. Then continue to explore A portions of the Thanjavur palace has been converted in to Maharaja Sarfoji Saraswati Library. It contains many useful and vary rare or nearly unique books, many of which are unknown or quite difficult to procure. The library has the original work of many Nayak and Mahratta kings, as also those great scholars who flourished under their patronages. Besides, there are a number of palm-leaf manuscripts collected from families of scholars. The volumes collected are in Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, medicine, engineering, astronomy, paintings, music and dancing. After visits you will be drop off at your hotel .
Day Tour to Tranquebar (Tharangambadi) from Thanjavur
Begin your tour with pickup from your hotel at 8am by our experienced professional driver in well maintained air-conditioned vehicle, discover the dreamy landscapes of the rural life style while travelling, reach Tranquebar roughly 3hours, Start visiting below atractions one to another (not as per the order) in between take your own time for lunch break at the hotel,Fort Dansborg: Until the end of the 17th century the fort was used for residential and storage purposes; subsequent increase in population forced the Danes to move out and occupy surrounding areas as well. It houses a small museum inside that has some artifacts and a history of the Danish Settlement. The New Jerusalem Church: Built in 1718 after the arrival of German missionaries, when the existing church proved too small for the growing Christian population. Ziegenbalg Museum Complex: Here you can see India's first printing presses and Bibliophiles would know that the first book to be published in India was the Bible in Tamil. The Zion Church: Consecrated in 1701, it is the oldest protestant Church in India. The structure went through many reconstructions before it reached its present form. The Masilamani Nathar Temple: Dating back to the Pandian era, this temple was erected in 1306. An inscription to this effect is exhibited in the Dansborg Museum. The Town Gate: Built around Tranquebar in the 1660's in 1791 the original gate was destroyed and the existing one constructed in its place. After visits start return journey to drop-off at your hotel.
8 Hours Private Vehicle with Driver for Local use in Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur
No more stress of finding a taxi and bargaining, when you're wish to have a vehicle for local use in the city, simply enter your details when you book online, pickup will be arranged from your Hotel (or) Airport at your convenient time by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle. This spacious private vehicle can accommodate up to 4 passengers, so you can travel with your companions and spend more time at the places you want to explore, you can use this vehicle up to 8 hours between 7am to 10pm with-in the city and its surrounding areas.
Day Trip to 'The Great Living Chola Temples' in Thanjavur, Darasuram and Gangaikonda Cholapuram from Tiruchirappalli
While you are in Tiruchirappalli, don't miss the chance to visit these majestic design, grandeur and architectural splendour by the Cholas dynasty, Your tour begins with pickup from your Hotel (or) Airport at your convenient time between 6am to 2pm by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, While driving enjoy the scenery of countryside of Tamil Nadu, reach Thanjavur roughly after 01:30Hrs then start visiting these below Heritage Sites one after another Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur: The most prestigious Brihadeeswarar temple was constructed following a command received by Chola King Rajaraja I in his dreams. This temple possesses a tall linga of the Lord Shiva which measures about 3.7 meter and also tallest Vimana in whole world. One among the splendors of Indian architectures, the gopurams present in the Brihadeeswarar shrine is embellished with sculptural carvings of several gods and goddesses.Built with massive proportions together with simple design, this temple is known to provide inspiration for further constructions in future even at south-east Asia together with South India. Airavateswarar Temple, Darasuram: This temple was constructed in Tamil Nadu by the great Raja Raja II during the 12th century CE. This temple was built out of their dedication to Lord Shiva who venerated as Airavateshwara and there is a belief that space elephant Airavat adored the statue in this place. Similar to other shrines, this Airavatesvara temple is popular for its extraordinary architecture. The temple vimana is of 24 meter altitude. The mandapam in the front is designed in form of gigantic chariot pulled by horses. There is a belief that this temple was constructed with “nitya-vinoda” means perpetual entertainment in mind. Gangaikonda Choleswarar Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram: Together with the Brihadeeswarar temple at Thanjavur, the Gangaikonda Choleswarar Temple was also constructed by Chola emperor Rajaraja I in order to celebrate his victory over the northern kingdoms. Rajendra Chola I erected the Gangaikonda Cholapuram as capital of Cholas together with Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple, to be the focal point for the Chola capitals. The Shiva lingam at Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple is taller when compared with the Shiva lingam present in the Thanjavur Big temple. Several other focus of this temple includes the monolithic expression of the Navagrahas in the form of chariot and also the sculptures of Gnanasaraswathi and Chandeswarar. After visits return to Tiruchirappalli Drop-off at your Hotel / Airport.
Tour to Airavatesvara Temple and Thanjavur from Tiruchirappalli
Begin your tour with complimentary pick-up from your local Tiruchirappalli hotel or airport around 9am. Drive to Darasuram Airavatesvara Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva has 108 exquisitely carved pillar each showcasing a pose of Bharat Natyam,Following, arrive at the Brahadeeswarar Temple. Also called the Big temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. One of the more popular temples in South India, the Brahadeeswarar Temple is the Chola dynasty's finest contribution to Dravidian temple architecture. What makes the construction so unique is the diversion from the usual temple building norms of having a tall gopuram and smaller vimanams (the tower over the sanctum).Visit the Saraswathi Mahal Library, one of the few medieval libraries that exist in the world. It is an unparalleled repository of cultural antiques and an inexhaustible treasure house of knowledge built by successive dynasties of the Nayaks and the Marathas who ruled Thanjavur. It contains a very rare and valuable collection of manuscripts, books, maps and paintings on all aspects of art, culture and literature. Conclude your tour drop-off at your local Tiruchirappalli hotel or airport.