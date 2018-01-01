Day Trip to 'The Great Living Chola Temples' in Thanjavur, Darasuram and Gangaikonda Cholapuram from Tiruchirappalli

While you are in Tiruchirappalli, don't miss the chance to visit these majestic design, grandeur and architectural splendour by the Cholas dynasty, Your tour begins with pickup from your Hotel (or) Airport at your convenient time between 6am to 2pm by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, While driving enjoy the scenery of countryside of Tamil Nadu, reach Thanjavur roughly after 01:30Hrs then start visiting these below Heritage Sites one after another Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur: The most prestigious Brihadeeswarar temple was constructed following a command received by Chola King Rajaraja I in his dreams. This temple possesses a tall linga of the Lord Shiva which measures about 3.7 meter and also tallest Vimana in whole world. One among the splendors of Indian architectures, the gopurams present in the Brihadeeswarar shrine is embellished with sculptural carvings of several gods and goddesses.Built with massive proportions together with simple design, this temple is known to provide inspiration for further constructions in future even at south-east Asia together with South India. Airavateswarar Temple, Darasuram: This temple was constructed in Tamil Nadu by the great Raja Raja II during the 12th century CE. This temple was built out of their dedication to Lord Shiva who venerated as Airavateshwara and there is a belief that space elephant Airavat adored the statue in this place. Similar to other shrines, this Airavatesvara temple is popular for its extraordinary architecture. The temple vimana is of 24 meter altitude. The mandapam in the front is designed in form of gigantic chariot pulled by horses. There is a belief that this temple was constructed with “nitya-vinoda” means perpetual entertainment in mind. Gangaikonda Choleswarar Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram: Together with the Brihadeeswarar temple at Thanjavur, the Gangaikonda Choleswarar Temple was also constructed by Chola emperor Rajaraja I in order to celebrate his victory over the northern kingdoms. Rajendra Chola I erected the Gangaikonda Cholapuram as capital of Cholas together with Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple, to be the focal point for the Chola capitals. The Shiva lingam at Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple is taller when compared with the Shiva lingam present in the Thanjavur Big temple. Several other focus of this temple includes the monolithic expression of the Navagrahas in the form of chariot and also the sculptures of Gnanasaraswathi and Chandeswarar. After visits return to Tiruchirappalli Drop-off at your Hotel / Airport.