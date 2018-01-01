Visit: Brihadeeshwara Temple, Saraswati Mahal Library, Royal Palace and Art Gallery in Thanjavur

Your tour begins with pickup from your by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned vehicle, Your first stop at one of the most famous living monuments of the world's grandest Brihadeeshwara Temple Thanjavur. Conceived by the great Raja Chola and built by master architects, this monument is one of the finest contributions by Chola dynasty. In spite of the city having come under the sway of diverse rulers, the temple has been carefully preserved. Tradition has it that the chief architect and masons were specially brought from Kanchipuram. 72 metres high and 14 storeyed tower rests on a wide base. The pious Kalasha is based on a monolithic granite plinth. In front of the temples is the huge monolithic Nandi statue. Spend time walking around and discover the sculptures, After that travel a short distance and visit Thanjavur Royal Palace and Art Gallery, a cluster of fabulous building with huge corridors and halls which is build by the Nayaks in 1550 and enlarge later by the Mahrattas, two of the places tower, the Kudagaparam and the Madamaligai are visible from all parts of the city. After the recent renovations of the palace, the portions of the halls have been utilised as a museum and Art Gallery. Many bronze idols and work of art are exhibited here. Then continue to explore A portions of the Thanjavur palace has been converted in to Maharaja Sarfoji Saraswati Library. It contains many useful and vary rare or nearly unique books, many of which are unknown or quite difficult to procure. The library has the original work of many Nayak and Mahratta kings, as also those great scholars who flourished under their patronages. Besides, there are a number of palm-leaf manuscripts collected from families of scholars. The volumes collected are in Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, medicine, engineering, astronomy, paintings, music and dancing. After visits you will be drop off at your hotel .