Kanchipuram is easily visited in a day trip from Mamallapuram or Chennai.
Silk-Weaving and Organic Farm Motorcycle Day Trip from Chennai
Your tour guide will lead the way while you ride to Kanchipuram or drive you in a private vehicle, which is located 75Kms away. You will stop for breakfast on the way.Upon reaching Kanchipuram, you will spend a couple of hours in an organic dairy farm. You will see how the cows are fed on fodder, which is grown without using any fertilizers. It will be a fascinating experience to see how the farmers here create a renewable source of energy in the form of Gobar Gas or natural gas made from cow dung. The next item on the agenda is a rice field where paddy is grown and where you get to interact with the rice farmers. This is followed by a visit to a nearby mango farm, an organic vegetable farm, and a flower farm. You will also visit Cheyyar River, which is the water source for farming in this area. The friendly farmers would be keen to answer any questions guests might have with respect to their farming and way of life. You will enjoy a vegetarian lunch in the Organic Farm.The highlight of this tour is to meet the legendary Silk Saree Weavers of Kanchipuram. It will be a fascinating experience to see how the sarees are weaved from pure mulberry silk thread.Kailasanathar temple of Pallava dynasty is the last item on the day's itinerary to appreciate these ancient architectural wonders. These were built in 600 AD and are magnificent specimens of the Pallava style of architecture. After visiting the temple, return to Chennai on your motorcycle or by private vehicle.
Chennai Mahabalipuram, Kanchipuram Temples, Caves Private Tour
Your tour will begin with a pickup between 6:30-7:00 AM from your hotel in Chennai and proceed for full-day guided tour. To kick off the tour, your guide will brief you about the history of Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram. Chennai to Mahabalipuram is aproximately 36 miles. Mahabalipuram is the former capital of the Pallava Kings and is famous for its splendid 7th and 8th-century art and architecture, especially the stone carvings. You will start your tour by visiting the 7th-century magnificent Shore Temple which is surrounded by lush gardens. Next, you will visit Arjuna's Penance, a 1900-square-foot rock block and rock cut caves from the 6th and 7th centuries. Later visit the 7th- century Five Rathas Shrine which has the world's largest stone relief. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant at your own expense and then drive to Kanchipuram. Kanchipuram is known as the golden city of a thousand temples. It is one of seven sacred cities of India and has some of the most grand and majestic temples. With their striking architectural marvel, these temples reflect architectural experimentation, restructuring and refinement that was completed during different dynasties. Kanchipuram was the capital of the Pallava, the Chola and the Vijayanagar kings. Visit historic temples like the Kailasanatha Temple, Vaikunda Perumal Temple, Kamaskhi Amman Temple and Ekambareshvara Temple. All of these are excellent sites of the architectural splendor of the medieval period. When the tour ends, you will be driven back to Chennai and dropped off at your hotel. Imp Dress code for temple visit – Men and women must be fully covered. Jeans pants, sleeveless shirts are not allowed. Ladies must wear Dhupatta for their Salwar
Visit famous temples of Kanchipuram from Chennai
Start your day with pickup from your hotel in Chennai at 8:30am by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, reach at Kanchipuram after roughly one-hour 30 minutes, you will be start visiting below temples one after another (not as per the order), Ekambareshvara Temple: It is one of the five major Shiva temples or Pancha Bootha Sthalams (each representing a natural element) representing the element - Earth. Kailasanatha Temple: Pallava King Rajasimha started the work and Mahendravarman III completed it in the 8th century. It is made up of a Typical Pallava style of a Pyramidal Tower, pillared halls and a vestibule. More than 50 small shrines are enshrined in this temple complex. Varadharaja Perumal Temple: A 23 acre temple complex , with 19 vimanams and around 400 pillared halls, dedicated to Varadarajaperumal or Vardaraja Swamy. One of the 108 Divya Desam and all the 12 Alwars have visited and have sung hymns in praise of the Lord. Kamakshi Amman Temple: History reveals that Goddess Kamakshi was praying under a mango tree with a Shiva lingam made of sand to marry the great Lord Shiva. After a long duration of dedicated and devoted meditation to Lord Shiva, Lord Shiva appeared before her and married the Goddess Kamakshi, a divine form of Parvati. Vaikunta Perumal Temple : Temple of Lord Vishnu called as Vaikunta Perumal, built by Nandivarman dates back to 8th century. After visits all the above temples return to Chennai drop-off at your hotel.
Private Tour: Day Trip to Kanchipuram Temple City from Chennai
After pickup from your hotel in the morning by air-conditioned vehicle, your private guide will take you to Kanchipuram, located about 45 miles (72 km) southwest of Chennai. Coined ‘The City of Thousand Temples,’ Kanchipuram is considered by the Hindus of India as one of the country’s seven holiest cities. With your guide, visit several temples and learn about the importance of the Hindu goddess Shiva. Explore Sri Ekambareswarar Temple, the city’s largest temple and one of the five major Shiva temples that each represents a natural element. Built around 600, this temple symbolizes Earth. Then, visit Kailasanathar Temple, the oldest temple in Kanchipuram, built in the early 8th century. Explore this sandstone compound and admire the fascinating carvings, including half-animal deities that were popular during the period of early Dravidian architecture. Next, head to Varadaraja Perumal Temple, one of the Divya Desams -- the 108 Vishnu temples believed to have been visited by the 12 poet saints, or alwars. Built in 1053, this astounding temple complex contains 32 shrines and 389 pillared halls. After spending 30-45 minutes at each temple, stop by the nearby silk shop -- Kanchipuram is famous for its hand-woven silk sarees – to see a silk-weaving demonstration. Watch local artisans take pure mulberry silk of various dazzling colors and create beautiful sarees embellished with fine gold thread. In between sightseeing, you’ll enjoy an authentic Indian lunch in Kanchipuram at a restaurant carefully chosen by your guide. After your enlightening full-day tour, you’ll be taken back to your Chennai hotel.
Visit: Brihadeeshwara Temple, Saraswati Mahal Library, Royal Palace and Art Gallery in Thanjavur
Your tour begins with pickup from your by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned vehicle, Your first stop at one of the most famous living monuments of the world's grandest Brihadeeshwara Temple Thanjavur. Conceived by the great Raja Chola and built by master architects, this monument is one of the finest contributions by Chola dynasty. In spite of the city having come under the sway of diverse rulers, the temple has been carefully preserved. Tradition has it that the chief architect and masons were specially brought from Kanchipuram. 72 metres high and 14 storeyed tower rests on a wide base. The pious Kalasha is based on a monolithic granite plinth. In front of the temples is the huge monolithic Nandi statue. Spend time walking around and discover the sculptures, After that travel a short distance and visit Thanjavur Royal Palace and Art Gallery, a cluster of fabulous building with huge corridors and halls which is build by the Nayaks in 1550 and enlarge later by the Mahrattas, two of the places tower, the Kudagaparam and the Madamaligai are visible from all parts of the city. After the recent renovations of the palace, the portions of the halls have been utilised as a museum and Art Gallery. Many bronze idols and work of art are exhibited here. Then continue to explore A portions of the Thanjavur palace has been converted in to Maharaja Sarfoji Saraswati Library. It contains many useful and vary rare or nearly unique books, many of which are unknown or quite difficult to procure. The library has the original work of many Nayak and Mahratta kings, as also those great scholars who flourished under their patronages. Besides, there are a number of palm-leaf manuscripts collected from families of scholars. The volumes collected are in Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, medicine, engineering, astronomy, paintings, music and dancing. After visits you will be drop off at your hotel .
Kanchipuram Private Day Tour from Chennai
In the morning after breakfast, start driving towards Kanchipuram, known as city of thousand temples. These ancient temples dotted around the landscapes of Kanchipuram greatly reflect the glorious traditions of South India with its noted temples. On reaching Kanchipuram move out to visit the significant temples of Kanchipuram including Kamakshi Amman Temple, Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Ekambareswarar Temple, Kanchi Kailasanathar Temple and Devarajaswami Temple etc. After visit return to your hotel in chennai enroute visit Rajiv Ganthi Memorial it has seven monumental pillars made with granite stones. These pillars have round shape with bronze capital having on top and tourist attractions in Chennai. These pillars are presenting the Satya Dharma, Vigyan, Nyaya, Shanti and Tyaga Concepts. The seven rivers of the country are also represented by these pillars.