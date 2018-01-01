Trip to 'Gass Forest Museum' in Coimbatore

Your tour begins with pickup from your hotel by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditiond vehicle, Get into the history when seeing the 100 years old heritage Museum building, located within forest college campus grounds so you feel it like a mini forest within the city. On entering the museum, you're greeted by a life-sized model of an intimidating Indian Gaur, which was presented by Sir Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Bahadur, the last Maharaja of the princely State of Mysore. You can see a timber library is also displayed in the museum. Further, an entire range of useful non-timber forest products such as gums and resins, oils, tars, rubber and lacks are also on display. Also look at the rich collection of fruits and seeds, barks, roots, leaves, fibres, bamboo and canes. Take a view of Forest engineering models such as timber stacking and seasoning, forest brides and timber houses are kept here besides a working model of ropeways used for timber extraction, for those who are into entomology, a collection of useful and harmful insects associated with forests are kept on display alongside species of butterflies and moths. There are more than 300 samples of rock, minerals and soil formation from all over the world are housed here. Some of the notable among them are different kinds of mica found in nature. Articles manufactured from forest products including bobbins, shuttles, picker arms and diapers besides carved items are also on display. After visits you will be drop off at your hotel in Coimbatore.