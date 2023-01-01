Himalayan Zoological Park

Among India's best-maintained zoos, this lushly forested park occupies an entire hillside. The star attractions are Sikkim's animal emblems, the red pandas, looking a little like cuddly toy foxes. There are also Himalayan bears and snow leopards roaming enclosures so large that you'll need patience to see them. With a vehicle, allow around two hours to see everything; walks total over 2km from the three parking areas.

Without wheels, add an extra 1.6km walk each way from/to the ticket booth, which is opposite Ganesh Tok.